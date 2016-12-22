Mob Of Thieves Caught On Video Stealing Motorcycles

Several suspects were caught on surveillance video shattering a window at a Las Vegas Yamaha Motor dealership and taking off with seven dirt bikes in a theft that took less than 2 minutes. Please call (702) 828-6430 if you have any information about this incident.
