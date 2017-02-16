Moose Surprises Snowboarders With Mountainside Chase In Wyoming

What should you do if a moose chases you? Well, if you’re on a snowboard like the people in this video, it’s probably best to keep going. Fortunately, moose are only able to chase for short distances, so these snowboarders survived the encounter unscathed.

The pair of snowboarders were surprised when an unexpected animal chased after them on the slopes at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; a moose.

One of the snowboarders, Scott Askins, was taking a video of a friend performing a frontside boardslide about a week ago when a moose walked onto the slopes. The animal bolted after them. Askins kept filming while he and his friend snowboarded down the mountain. The moose eventually stopped long enough for the snowboarders to put some distance between themselves and the animal.