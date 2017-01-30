‘Muslim Ban’ Hypocrisy: Left Quiet When Obama Also Halted Visas

There has been hysterical media condemnation of Donald Trump’s decision to refuse visas to travelers from seven mainly Muslim countries, including Iraq, for the next 90 days.

But why was the Left silent when the Obama administration refused to issue visas to Iraqis for six months?

The discovery in 2009 of two al Qaeda-Iraq terrorists living as refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky — who later admitted in court that they’d attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq — prompted the bureau to assign hundreds of specialists to an around-the-clock effort aimed at checking its archive of 100,000 improvised explosive devices collected in the war zones, known as IEDs, for other suspected terrorists’ fingerprints…

As a result of the Kentucky case, the State Department stopped processing Iraq refugees for six months in 2011, federal officials told ABC News – even for many who had heroically helped U.S. forces as interpreters and intelligence assets.

Journalists are also questioning Trump’s choice of seven countries from which immigration and visits will be suspended for 90 days, while vetting procedures are checked. Some journalists suggest Trump is corrupt – being driven by vested interests:

Meanwhile, no visas will be issued for 90 days to migrants or visitors from seven mainly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen…

Still, some Muslim countries were spared from Mr Trump’s blacklist, even though they have clear ties to terrorism.

