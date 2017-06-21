Myrtle Beach Shootout Captured Live On Facebook

Several people are recovering in South Carolina hospitals after a seaside shootout in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Police say officers were dispatched to the area as a large crowd was gathering. A fight broke out, and one of the thugs pulled a gun and fired at the crowd.

An armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot at the gunman, who carjacked a vehicle and got away as he sprayed gunfire all around the area.

Several people were treated for gunshot wounds and other non-life-threatening injuries, this was the third shooting in Myrtle Beach within 12 hours.