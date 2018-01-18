Nancy Pelosi to Guest-Judge RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race All-Stars’ to Stand Against Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will be the guest judge on an episode of the VH1 reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars when the program returns this month, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the California lawmaker would join other celebrity guest judges including actor Tituss Burgess, actresses Kristen Chenoweth and Vanessa Hudgens, and singer Emma Bunton for the show’s upcoming third season.

Pelosi tweeted Thursday that she had a “fabulous” time filming her cameo for the show.

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace https://t.co/ZrJDyDmuVh — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 18, 2018

Drag Race All-Stars is a spin-off of the popular, long-running series RuPaul’s Drag Race, in which contestants from the original show vie to become the season’s top drag performer.

A representative for Pelosi told the Post that the 77-year-old lawmaker agreed to participate in the show as a way to stand against what she called President Donald Trump’s anti-LGBT policies.

The paper further reported that Pelosi was a fan of the show and its message of being proud of who you are.

RuPaul has been a vocal critic of Trump, telling the Hollywood Reporter in an August interview that the president’s administration represents a “resistance to moving forward.”

“That’s what the code words ‘make America great again’ are really saying,” the drag icon said. “Let’s go back in time to when we didn’t have to evolve and that we could just languish in our ignorance.”

RuPaul was also a featured speaker at last year’s Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade, which re-named itself the Resist March following Trump’s victory.

The third season of Drag Race All-Stars premieres Jan. 25 on VH1.