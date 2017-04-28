North Korea Fires Another Ballistic Missile Into Sea Of Japan After Being Warned To Stop

UPDATE (5:35 PM MDT): President Donald Trump responds to the North Korean missile launch on Twitter:

North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

UPDATE (4:55 PM MDT): United States Pacific Command said the missile did not leave North Korean territory, and added that the North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the launch did not pose a threat to North America.

North Korea launched another ballistic missile early Saturday morning, according to South Korean and U.S. officials.

Officials said the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang. The missile traveled around 20 miles before breaking up and falling into the Sea of Japan.

Early indications are this was a single stage liquid fueled mobile-launched missile called the KN-17, an official said.

A spokesperson for United States Pacific Command said that it was “aware of the event” but provided no other information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.