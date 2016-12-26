Obama Probably Won’t Keep His Big Mouth Shut During Donald Trump’s Presidency

President Barack Obama plans to speak out when he believes he needs to during the presidency of Donald Trump.

During an interview with his former White House adviser and now CNN political analyst David Axelrod, Obama reflected on the last 8 years what he wants to do for himself in the near and long term future

“I’m not sticking around by the virtue of the Constitution and because I believe in the wisdom that George Washington showed that at a certain point you make room for new voices and fresh legs,” Obama said.

He went on to say, “Now that doesn’t mean that if a year from now or year and a half from now or two years from now there is an issue of such a moment–such import that isn’t just a debate about a particular tax bill or a particular policy but it goes to some foundational issues about our democracy I might just weigh in. I’m still a citizen. And that carries with it duties and obligations.”

Obama, however, added that he will not be giving his views on a day-to-day basis citing tradition of ex-presidents and believing that doing otherwise would hold back the next generation of Democratic voices he is looking to “shine a spotlight on.”

“That’s where I can be helpful. Shine a spotlight on all the great work that’s been done by all the wonderful young Americans who will help lead the way in the future,” he said.

