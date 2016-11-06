Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Road Rage Incident

A man who was part of a funeral party was fatally shot by a Chicago police sergeant Saturday after a road rage incident escalated into a fight involving an off-duty Chicago firefighter and another police officer on the Far Southwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Troy Street in the city’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the slain man as Joshua Beal, 25, of Indianapolis. Relatives said he was in the Chicago area serving as a pallbearer at his cousin’s funeral.

Police said Beal was shot to death after failing to drop a gun when confronted by the sergeant. They said they did not know whether Beal had fired his weapon but were investigating.

Relatives of Beal, who blamed police for the incident, said Beal legally owned the gun and did not fire it.