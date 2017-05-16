On Board A Racing Drone For A Tour Of The CERN Data Centre

Drone freestyle and racing world class champion Chad Nowak came to CERN to record acrobatic footage. Watch this acrobatic video to get a glimpse of the CERN data centre: the heart of CERN’s entire scientific, administrative, and computing infrastructure.
