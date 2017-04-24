Online Perverts Are Creating Fake Harry Styles And Justin Bieber Social Media Accounts To Trick Children Into Sending Nude Pictures

Online perverts are using fake celebrity social media profiles to con young people into sending them inappropriate images, police have cautioned.

Law enforcement officers have warned about social media accounts pretending to be idols like Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

The accounts approach young people pretending to be celebrities and ask them to take pornographic images of themselves.

‘The fact that so many children across the world could believe that they were talking to Justin Bieber, and that Justin Bieber would make them do the things that they did, is really quite concerning’, Inspector Jon Rouse, who runs a specialist branch responsible for tackling online child exploitation in Queensland, Australia told BBC.

‘I think a re-evaluation of the way we educate children about safe online behavior is really needed.’

Inspector Rouse also warned about the dangers of another popular social platform which launched in 2014 called Muscial.ly.

‘Lots of child sex offenders are utilizing Musical.ly to groom children. That’s a very well-known international fact, believe it or not,’ he said.

Musical.ly allows users to create 15-second video clips to accompany their favorite songs and share them online.

Most children use the app to film themselves lip-syncing to chart hits.

The Twitter account @PrvtHarryStyles claiming to belong to the One Direction star had more than 10,000 followers.

A number of people had posted about inappropriate behavior from the account although these allegations were not able to be verified.

