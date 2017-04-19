Orbital ATK’s Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Launches To ISS

By
Dark Horse News
-

On April 18, Orbital ATK’s Cygnus cargo space craft launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a United Launch Alliance rocket, on Orbital ATK’s seventh resupply mission to the International Space Station. Cygnus is packed with 7,600 pounds of supplies and research for the crew aboard the orbiting laboratory.

