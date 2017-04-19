On April 18, Orbital ATK’s Cygnus cargo space craft launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a United Launch Alliance rocket, on Orbital ATK’s seventh resupply mission to the International Space Station. Cygnus is packed with 7,600 pounds of supplies and research for the crew aboard the orbiting laboratory.
Home Tech/Science Orbital ATK’s Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Launches To ISS
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Man Beats Up Woman During Violent Fight On Bus In Texas
VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, Texas has released video of a violent altercation last month between a man and a woman captured on...