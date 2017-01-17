The video shows panicked people outside a nightclub in the popular resort of Playa del Carmen, where a shooting left at least five people dead.
Home World News Panic In The Streets After Fatal Shootings In Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Idiot Arrested For Posting Death Threats Against Donald Trump On Twitter
A South Florida man has been charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted on Twitter. A Miami Beach police report...