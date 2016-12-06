Pervert Caught Looking Up Women’s Skirts At Walmart

Watch your back ladies. Surveillance video captured a man getting on the floor in the middle of the aisles at a Sarasota, Florida Walmart to look up women’s skirts. The sheriff’s office released surveillance video that shows 62-year-old Alan Ralph kneeling down and peering up the skirts of several women. Ralph is being held without bond.
