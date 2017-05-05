Police Armored Vehicle Runs Over Protesters In Caracas

By
Dark Horse News
-

A crowd of anti-government protesters were run over as they fled from an armored police truck, or “tanqueta,” that was set on fire in the Altamira neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela on May 3, 2017. (RELATED: Protesters Force Police Armored Vehicle To Retreat In Caracas)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here