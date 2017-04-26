Police Beat Unarmed Suspect After Foot Chase In North Carolina

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is defending the actions of four officers captured on video punching and elbowing an unarmed suspect in the head during an arrest.

The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies. James Yarborough, a passenger in the car, ran from police.

Eventually, officers caught up with Yarborough after a foot chase. Once on the ground, officers struggled with Yarborough for roughly four minutes before putting him in handcuffs.

It’s what happened during the four-minute-long struggle that Yarborough said should be considered excessive force.

The entire incident—starting with the traffic stop and concluding after Yarborough was loaded into an ambulance—was caught on body cameras worn by two CMPD officers.