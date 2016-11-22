Police Officer Saves Man From Burning To Death

Cleburne Officer Chad Carter dragged a man to safety after a violent crash on North Nolan River Road early Sunday.

With the back end of the car on fire, Officer Carter grabbed an extinguisher from his patrol vehicle and ran toward the smoke. He yelled at the driver to get out of the car, and then sprayed the flames. “Come on, I need you to get out,” he told the driver. “The car’s on fire,” but the driver still wouldn’t move.

Officer Carter had to go to the passenger door to pull the driver out, and drag him far away from the burning car.

“Officer Carter’s actions demonstrate that there’s more to being a police officer than writing tickets and making arrests,” a police spokesperson said.