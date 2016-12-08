Police Officer Shoots Knife Wielding 14-Year-Old Hug High School Student

A high school student who lunged at his classmates with a knife in the schoolyard before being shot by police snapped after he had been bullied for days, it has been claimed.

The 14-year-old, who has been named locally as Logan Clark, was captured on camera wielding a large blade at fellow students at Procter R. Hug High School in Reno, Nevada, before refusing to put it down.

He was then shot by a school police officer after he failed to follow orders and is currently in a critical condition in a Reno hospital.

During the incident, the school was placed on lock-down prompting many concerned parents to rush to the school gates.

Police had initially declined to confirm reports immediately after the 11:30 AM shooting that the teen had been armed with a knife.

“Once the threat was stopped, the officer immediately began to provide medical aid to the student until emergency medical assistance arrived,” Soto said. He refused to take any questions.

Earlier, one high school freshman Robert Barragan first told the Reno Gazette-Journal that an officer shot a student in the shoulder after the teen pulled a knife and stabbed a classmate during a confrontation outside the school library.

Barragan, told the Gazette-Journal that two male students were fighting outside the school library when the campus officer shot the knife wielding teenager.

However there were no reported injuries other than to the teenager with the knife.

Hug High School was placed under lockdown and the 14-year-old was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he was in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The lockdown was lifted by mid-afternoon and students were released to their parents.

A regional officer-involved shooting team led by Reno police interviewed the campus officer, who was placed on routine paid administrative leave, Reno police officer Tim Broadway said.

Broadway told reporters earlier on Wednesday that more than 40 students witnessed the incident, including many who shot cellphone video that police want to see before the public.