Police Under Investigation After Arresting Disabled Man

Officials with the Battle Creek Police Department are investigating a video posted to social media of two officers arresting a disabled man.

The arrest happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 near Washington Avenue and Emmett Street.

In the video, the driver can be seen on the ground next to his walker, claiming that he can’t walk, as police officers stand by. They later lift the man off the ground and put him into the police cruiser.

In a statement from the Battle Creek Police Department, the officers pulled over the driver initially because of a suspended license and felony arrest warrant. Police say the officers involved in the arrest knew the driver from prior incidents.

The driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo before being released back into police custody — he is awaiting arraignment in the Calhoun County Jail.

Police officials have acknowledged that members of the community have called out the arrest as inappropriate on social media and the department is reviewing all sources of video and audio from the traffic stop.