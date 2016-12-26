A green power box that provides electricity to homes is Chigwell, Essex, was filmed by a neighbor as plumes of black smoke billowed out of it before exploding and sending 88lbs of concrete flying into the air.
Home World News Power Box Explodes Sending 88Lbs Of Concrete Flying Into The Air
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Security Guard Tackles Fan Running Wild At Arrowhead Stadium
A fan in the stands captured a security guard leaping to tackle a fan who had run onto the field during the third quarter...