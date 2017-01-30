President Donald Trump Tells Senators Critical Of Immigration Ban To Get Their Priorities Right

President Donald Trump lashed out at two Republican senators for their earlier criticisms of his new immigration policies.

Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham expressed concerns about Trump’s recent executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Trump responded later in the day by telling the two senators to get their priorities in order.

“Our government has a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation,” a joint statement released by McCain and Graham stated.

The two senators argued that the order was not “properly vetted,” adding reports that the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security were not briefed prior to the signing of the executive order are particularly concerning.

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results,” the statement explained “Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism . . . This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. We fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”

Trump responded on Twitter.

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

The latter comment appears to be a reference to McCain and Graham’s stances on major powers like Russia and China, which are regularly presented as major U.S. rivals. For Trump, weak borders, illegal immigration, and Islamic terrorism are among the most serious threats to the U.S.

Earlier in the day, Trump sent out another tweet defending his executive order.

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Trump’s executive order restricts access to the U.S. for people from seven terror-prone countries — Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia. The order bars people from these countries from traveling to the U.S. for 90 days, suspends the refugee program for 120 days, and bars Syrian refugees from the U.S. “until further notice,” specifically until admission is deemed “consistent with the national interest.”

The order has been decried as a “Muslim ban” and met with strong opposition from both Republicans and Democrats; however, the Trump administration has shown no signs of backing down.

