President Trump: There Will Be NO Amnesty For Dreamers Until I Get My Border Wall AND An End To Chain Migration

President Donald Trump firmly rejected a demand from Democrats that he provide amnesty to illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with no strings attached to the legislation.

Trump said Friday that he will not approve the Dream Act until Democrats agree to fund his border wall and support an overhaul of the federal immigration system.

‘The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost!’ Trump tweeted.

The President sent the tweet while watching his favorite morning news program. A message he sent shortly before tagged Fox & Friends.

President Trump has been unusually quiet as he vacations at Mar-a-Lago, staying off social media in the morning as he motorcades to a nearby golf property that he owns.

This morning he sent several before he departed for the day, touching on allegations of Russian collusion, the operations of the U.S. Postal Service and chain migration.

Yesterday, he sent a spate of tweets as he began his daily golf outing, including one that attacked China for its alleged transfers of oil to North Korea in violation of a UN embargo.

The President’s agenda since Christmas has mainly been a blank slate, with the White House refusing to confirm most of his activities.

