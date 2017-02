Project Veritas released 119 hours of raw audio in a WikiLeaks style dump, with over 100 more hours still yet to be released.

The audio was secretly recorded in 2009 by an anonymous source inside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters who we are identifying as Miss X.

The tapes contain soundbites from current and previous CNN employees Joe Sterling, Arthur Brice, and Nicky Robertson, as well as numerous others.

Project Veritas is also offering a $10,000 award for content that exposes media malfeasance.