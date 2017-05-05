Protesters Force Police Armored Vehicle To Retreat In Caracas

By
Dark Horse News
-

A group of anti-government protesters force a police armored vehicle to retreat after a violent confrontation on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela on May 1, 2017. (RELATED: Police Armored Vehicle Runs Over Protesters In Caracas)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here