A group of anti-government protesters force a police armored vehicle to retreat after a violent confrontation on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela on May 1, 2017. (RELATED: Police Armored Vehicle Runs Over Protesters In Caracas)
Protesters Force Police Armored Vehicle To Retreat In Caracas
