Pulse Nightclub Terrorist Attack Crime Scene Photos

By
Dark Horse News
-

The Orlando Police Department released crime scene photos taken in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016. None of the images depict the people killed or wounded in the club. They do, however, show the holes officers made in the exterior walls to get to the terrorist and victims.

69Pulse Nightclub Massacre Crime Scene Photos

Orlando Police Department
