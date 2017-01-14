Rabid Bobcat Attacks Florida Fish And Wildlife Officer

The video shows Florida Fish and Wildlife officers attempting to remove a bobcat from a Sarasota County home when it attacks and officer. The bobcat later tested positive for rabies.
