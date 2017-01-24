Racist Black Thug Brutally Stomps White Student In Hate Crime

Murfreesboro parents are sounding the alarm after a brutal assault is caught on camera.

The attack happened moments after students got off the school bus in Murfreesboro in January, 2016.

John said his son was attacked from behind, then “stomped” on the head four times as his head was “sandwiched” between the concrete and the assailant’s foot. The victim was then “spanked” with his own belt.

“He was kicked in the head and suffered a concussion, he does not remember the attack to this day,” John said

Mickal Ladd, 18 pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault in adult court on Jan. 17, 2017. Ladd was a senior at Riverdale High School at the time, John said.