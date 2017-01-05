Racist Black Thugs Torture Special Needs Man Live On Facebook (FULL VIDEO)

Four racist black thugs accused of torturing a mentally disabled man during a Facebook Live video were charged with a hate crime Thursday.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the video, which police believe to be credible, “shows a brutal act toward an adult male with mental health challenges,” according to WGN-TV.

The video, described as “sickening” by police, shows a bleeding, bound man lying in a corner as his alleged assailants yell profanities about white people and Donald Trump.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police wouldn’t specify the nature of his injuries, but said he is so traumatized that it took most of the night for him to calm down enough to talk to detectives.

Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville, Ill., is charged with aggravated kidnapping; hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary.

Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping; hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping; hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restrain and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.