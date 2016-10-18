In the second video of James O’Keefe’s new explosive series on the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign, Democratic party operatives tell us how to successfully commit voter fraud on a massive scale. Scott Foval, who has since been fired, admits that the Democrats have been rigging elections for fifty years. (RELATED: Rigging The Election – Video I: Clinton Campaign And DNC Incite Violence At Trump Rallies)
Rigging The Election – Video II: Mass Voter Fraud
