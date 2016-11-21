The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying and locating the individual who attempted to rob a store clerk while beating him with a pipe. Please call (954) 764-4357 if you have any information.
Robber Beating Store Clerk With Pipe Caught On Video
