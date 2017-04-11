Police have released video of a man suspected of robbing a Pennsylvania credit union that shows him dropping cash on the sidewalk while bicycling away from the crime scene. Please call (717) 757-3525 if you have any information about this incident.
Robber Drops His Loot During Getaway
