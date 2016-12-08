Davie police are searching for two men who they said stole iPhones from a cellphone store. The theft was reported November, 18 at Sonic Boom, a Metro PCS authorized dealer, at 4232 Davie Road. Please call (954) 693-8200 if you have any information.
Robbers Snatch iPhones From Florida Metro PCS Store
