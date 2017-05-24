Runaway Truck Smashes Into Toll Barrier In Mexico

Shocking surveillance footage shows the moment a truck loaded with steel rods crashes into a toll barrier along Mexico’s La Marquesa Lerma highway on Friday, May 19, 2017.

The crash injured seven people, some of whom were working to repair an area already damaged by a crash in April, Se Uno Noticias reports.

Local media reports the truck’s brakes failed while heading in the direction of Toluca at about 2pm local time. The truck crashed into retaining walls, sending the steel rods flying through the air.

“As soon as he approached the booths he collided with the barrier and his cargo went out to the stands that were being repaired,” inspector Ángel Romero Gonzalez, head of the Toluca station of the Federal Police said.