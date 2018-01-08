Russia frets over Trump’s ‘tough’ National Security Strategy

Russian leaders are fretting over President Trump’s newly released National Security Strategy, at least partly because they’re apparently not sure what it means, explains a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

One described it as “tough” and another said it was no change from the Barack Obama administration. Another called it a declaration of economic war and yet another said it should be considered a compliment to Russia.

The president released the document just before Christmas, which focuses on protecting the homeland and the American way of life, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing the influence of America.

There was hardly a whisper about climate change, which had become a focal point for President Obama.

Obama, for example, once told Coast Guard personnel “climate change constitutes a serious threat to global security, an immediate risk to national security.”

“We need to act and we need to act now,” he declared. “Isn’t that the true hallmark of leadership. When you’re on deck, you stay vigilant, you plan for every contingency. If you see storm clouds gathering … you don’t sit back and do nothing. You take action. Anything less is negligence. It is a dereliction of duty.

“So, too, with climate change,” he continued. “Denying it or refusing to deal with it endangers our national security.”

Trump, however, referenced climate change only briefly, when he said, climate policies “will continue to shape the global energy system.”

Instead, Trump’s national security strategy addresses the key challenges and trends that affect U.S. standing in the world, including complex interactions with China and Russia, who “use technology, propaganda, and coercion to shape a world antithetical to our interests and values.”

Now the reactions from various Russian leaders are coming in, according to Middle East Media Research Institute, which found the statements in various publications.

For example, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized it as an “imperial” document and claimed the U.S. is unwilling to abandon the unipolar world idea.

Russian Sen. Sergey Kislyak, former ambassador to the U.S., noted it might be seen as praising Russia, since his nation is perceived as a “strategic rival.”

Russian Sen. Franz Klintsevich, first deputy head of the Federation Council Committee on Defense, said it reflects Trump’s personality.

“This strategy, overall, has become more definite, tough and aggressive. Unfortunately, in our modern-day world, only force, smart force, is able to counter aggression. Thus, I think Russia’s response to it will be within this very pattern,” he said.

Russian Sen. Viktor Bondarev, formerly with Russian Aerospace Forces, pointed out the apparent praise.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.