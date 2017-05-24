San Antonio Cop Punches 14-Year-Old Girl In The Face

A disturbing video has emerged of a San Antonio police officer allegedly punching a 14-year-old girl right in the face.

Police said that officers were called to the Crown Palace Event Center on the city’s northeast side late Saturday night because of reports that two men were fighting. It’s unclear what triggered the altercation between police and the girl.

The girl was charged with assault on a public servant and held at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center until she was released at her court hearing on Monday.