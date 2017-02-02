Scumbag Leftist Terrorist Pepper Sprays Trump Supporter During Interview

It’s time to start stomping these cowardly turds in the streets. They are domestic terrorists and should be labeled and treated as such.

DOMESTIC TERRORISM:

Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act (Pub. L. No. 107-52) expanded the definition of terrorism to cover “domestic,” as opposed to international, terrorism. A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act “dangerous to human life” that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping.