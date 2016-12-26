Security Guard Tackles Fan Running Wild At Arrowhead Stadium

By
Dark Horse News
-

A fan in the stands captured a security guard leaping to tackle a fan who had run onto the field during the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here