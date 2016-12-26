A fan in the stands captured a security guard leaping to tackle a fan who had run onto the field during the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Security Guard Tackles Fan Running Wild At Arrowhead Stadium
A fan in the stands captured a security guard leaping to tackle a fan who had run onto the field during the third quarter...