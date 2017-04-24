Shocking Video Shows Around 60 Teenage Girls Brawling At Orange Park Mall In Florida

At least five people, including several juveniles, were arrested after a fight in the Orange Park Mall, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clay County officials said around 30-60 juveniles were involved in the fight.

A 20-year-old was arrested for resisting an officer without violence and trespassing after warning. A juvenile female was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and trespassing without warning, the sheriff’s office reported.

Three other juveniles were arrested and released to parents. They were charged with trespassing after warning and resisting an officer without violence, the sheriff’s office said.