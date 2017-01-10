Smash And Grab At Tampa Gun Store Caught On Video

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the suspects seen on surveillance video breaking into a gun store and smashing through several cases to steal guns. Please call (863) 298-6200 if you have any information about this incident.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Donald Trump Denies Russia Tried To Compromise Him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia had never tried to sway his actions and furiously blamed U.S. intelligence agencies...