Smash And Grab At Tampa Gun Store Caught On Video

By
Dark Horse News
-

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the suspects seen on surveillance video breaking into a gun store and smashing through several cases to steal guns. Please call (863) 298-6200 if you have any information about this incident.

