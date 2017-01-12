Snapchat Video Shows Jimmy John’s Workers Playing With Dough

By
Dark Horse News
-

A Jimmy John’s restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough. Footage taken inside the Jacksonville, Florida restaurant was posted on Snapchat. It appears to show the dough hitting the ground several times as well as employees play with it.The employees involved were fired.

