Snoop Dogg Dares ‘Uncle Tom Ass Niggas’ To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

Snoop Dogg has made clear he will personally go after any black entertainer who would dare perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration this weekend.

Snoop made the statement in a video post, saying, “So ain’t nobody going to perform for Donald Trump, huh? Which one of you jigaboo-ass niggas gonna be the first one to do it? Wait, I’m going to roast the fuck out of one of you Uncle Tom-assed niggas for doing it.”

“Which one of you niggas gonna do it first?” Snoop asked.

“I’sa bees the one that performs for him, sir,” the entertainer concluded in a racist mocking tone.