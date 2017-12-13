So You Think You Know 80s TV Shows?

If you weren’t watching TV shows in the 80s or watching reruns on cable then turn around now. This quiz is not for you. If you think you truly have what it takes let’s see what you’ve got!
The Dukes of Hazzard TV show took place in what state?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who was Charles' best friend in the TV show Charles in Charge?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was Michelle Tanner famous for saying on Full House?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What planet was ALF born on?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who played Sam Malone in Cheers?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is the oldest daughter of Dan and Roseanne Conner?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was Alex P. Keaton's mother's name on Family Ties?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How does The Greatest American Hero acquire his powers?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Why did Michael Knight decide to dedicate his life to fight for justice on the TV show Knight Rider?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Hannibal, Faceman, B.A. and Murdock are from what 80s TV show?
Correct!
Wrong!
-