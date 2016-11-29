Somali Terrorist Posted Rants Online Before Ohio State Terror Attack

Somali refugee Abdul Razak Ali Artan posted on Facebook that he was ‘sick and tired of seeing my fellow Muslim brothers being killed and tortured’ shortly before he went on a slashing rampage at the Ohio State University that left 11 injured.

Authorities are currently investigating the posts, allegedly made by Artan, which mention radical cleric Anwar Awlaki and accuse America of ‘interfering’ with other nations.

‘I am sick and tired of seeing my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters being killed and tortured EVERYWHERE,’ it stated. ‘I can’t take it anymore.

‘America! Stop interfering with other countries, especially Muslim Ummah (communities)… [if] you want us Muslims to stop carrying lone wolf attacks.’

‘We are not weak, remember that,’ the post said, according to NBC News.

Two hours before that, another post read: ‘Forgive and forget. Love.’

Artan left at least 11 injured – one critically – after he drove onto the sidewalk at the university on Monday, mowing down crowds of innocent bystanders, witnesses say.

He then jumped out of the car and began slashing victims with a butcher knife, according to police.

While the motive for the attack is still under investigation, there are questions about whether Artan, who was Muslim, may have carried it out in the name of jihad.

Artan is reportedly a Somali refugee who fled his home country in 2007, moving first to Pakistan with his family before coming to America in 2014 and gaining legal permanent resident status. His age has not been confirmed, but it has been reported by various outlets as 18.

Somalia has become a haven for terror groups – including ISIS – since civil war broke out in the 1990s. And Columbus has one of the largest contingents of Somali refugees in the U.S.

The suspect lived briefly in a temporary shelter in Dallas before settling in Ohio, according to Catholic Charities records, obtained by NBC.

