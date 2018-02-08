Soros Spending Huge Money Trying To Overturn Brexit

Left-wing billionaire George Soros is bankrolling an effort to overturn British citizens’ historic vote in 2016 to leave the European Union.

Soros is one of three major backers of the Best for Britain campaign, which aims to overturn the Brexit vote, British newspaper The Telegraph reports.

Soros channeled £400,000 — the equivalent of more than $550,000 — to the group through his Open Society Foundations, according to The Telegraph. A spokesperson for Best for Britain confirmed to Reuters that Soros made the massive donation to the group.

Soros hinted that he would support a campaign to overturn Brexit in his speech at the Davos World Economic Forum last month.

Soros, an American citizen, said he would “like to see Britain remain a member of the EU or eventually rejoin it.” Britain is currently scheduled to leave the EU in March 2019.

The anti-Brexit campaign is just one part of Soros’s efforts to influence politics in the UK and around the world.

An Irish government watchdog agency said in December that Soros was illegally bankrolling an effort to change Ireland’s constitution to allow abortion.

In that instance, Soros funneled $162,000 through OSF to left-wing organization Amnesty International for its pro-abortion campaign in Ireland.

Soros has also spent millions of dollars across Europe, trying to defeat populist candidates and movements that pose a threat to his globalist agenda, as first reported by TheDC.