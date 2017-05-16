Space Station Crew Conducts Milestone Spacewalk

Outside the International Space Station, Expedition 51 Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA conducted a spacewalk May 12 to replace an avionics box responsible for routing power and data commands to experiments on the orbital outpost.

In addition to that work, the two spacewalkers installed a data cable for the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer and a new high definition camera on the station’s truss.

The spacewalk was the 200th in support of space station assembly and maintenance since 1998, the ninth for Whitson, who vaulted into third place on the all-time list for most spacewalking hours, and the first for Fischer.