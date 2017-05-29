Student Cusses Out Teacher At East Side High School In Lancaster

High school student Gideon Yapp goes on profanity-laced rant at a teacher at East Side High School in Lancaster, California.

At the start of the video, the student is seen at the doorway with his teacher in what appears to be a science classroom. The student, who appeared to be leaving, re-enters the room and begins screaming in the teacher’s face. He steps up and approaches him as the teacher requests for him to sit down.

Then, the student tells his teacher to sit down himself and asks him, “who the f*** do you think you are?” He approaches the teacher again at his desk and screams into his face, calling him a “b****” before telling him to “shut his f***ing mouth.”

The teacher shows much restraint from the disrespectful student and waits for him to leave.

On his way out of the classroom, the student removes an object from a faucet and throws it at the teacher before kicking a trash can, pouring it out and leaving while saying nigga.