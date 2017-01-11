Surveillance Video Captured Armed Robbery Of Gas Station In Lincoln

By
Dark Horse News
-

Authorities posted a video online showing an armed robbery of a gas station in Lincoln, Nebraska. Police said one man acted as a watchman while the other pointed a gun and shot at two employees. The two robbers left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. Please call (402) 441-7204 if you have any information about this incident.

