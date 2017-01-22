Surveillance Video Captures Armed Robbery In Alberta

Police in central Alberta are investigating an armed robbery Monday morning – and the entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

On Monday, the owner of the Bayshore Market was behind the counter at the store, when two armed suspects rushed in at about 7:30 a.m. Monday – throwing a bag at him over the counter.

The owner moved quickly to get what the suspects wanted, and the two suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan.

RCMP suspect that incident may not have been the first robbery for the pair that day – it’s believe they could have robbed a 26-year-old man at a bus stop in Red Deer earlier in the morning.