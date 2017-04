Police are trying to identify the parents of a child who was the victim of a possible abduction at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Philadelphia on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

The parents left immediately after the incident and someone else, inside the store, called the police.

Police said the suspect was still at the store when they arrived and was briefly held but they want to speak the caregivers to get their side of the story.

Please call (215) 686-8477 if you have any information about this incident.