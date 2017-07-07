Surveillance Video Captures Brutal Brawl Outside Ohio Bar

A brutal brawl near a Norwood, Ohio bar sent one man to the hospital with multiple injuries and landed five people in jail. A 48-year-old man was standing outside the bar when he witnessed a man hitting a woman. When he stepped in to break up the dispute, he was assaulted by the man and then attacked by a large group, according to police.
