Surveillance Video Outside Club Levelz Shows Fatal Shooting Of Saequan Vereen

Surveillance video outside of Club Levelz shows the fatal shooting of Saequan Vereen, 23, of Myrtle Beach, on Feb. 15, 2015. Kevin Tyrone Bryant was found guilty of murder on Dec. 8, 2016.

Bryant is accused of killing Vereen outside of Myrlte Beach’s Club Levelz on Feb. 15, 2015. Bryant was shot by security guards from the club after he killed Vereen. The club was located in the Superblock area of Myrtle Beach and it has since closed.

Bryant is accused of waiting for Vereen to exit Club Levelz in the wee hours of Feb. 15, 2015 to carry out a hit he was hired to finish. Police testified Bryant crouched between cars in the parking lot for several minutes, waiting for his prey, keeping put while others stepped and jumped over him as they left the club.

Then surveillance footage – played again for the jury during closing arguments – show Vereen exiting the club with a group of other guys at 2:33 a.m. Vereen reaches the void between the cars where police say Bryant was hiding and a muzzle flash ignites on the upper right corner of the screen in the video that shows Vereen falling and his killer continuing to shoot as he stood over him.